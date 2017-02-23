Registration for the Challenger League is underway. It’s a baseball league for children with mental, cognitive or physical disabilities. Children must be between three and 18 to participate in the Challenger League baseball league. Playing on the Challenger League is free and uniforms and equipment are provided to the players.

To sign up you are asked to visit Highland Baseball Club and click the challenger online registration then fill out the form. The season begins Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Parents/Guardians must bring proof of age for the player (i.e. birth certificate). Guardians must also bring three or more documents to show their legal residence (i.e. driver’s license, utility bill, and financial record – credit card or loan statement).

You can also contact the League President Matt Pokorney at 812-205-5933 or email him at HBCChallenger@yahoo.com.

