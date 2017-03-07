Home Kentucky Registration Begins for Preschool and Kindergarten in Daviess County March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Daviess County Public Schools will be accepting registration for preschool and kindergarten classes. This is for the 2017-2018 school year. Applications are available on the DCPS website until March 31st.

If your child will be five before or on August 1st, you can register them for kindergarten classes. If they will be three on or before August 1st you can sign them up for pre-k.

Parents/guardians of children younger than five can request that their child(ren) start kindergarten early.

For more information, parents can visit Daviess County Public Schools.

