Registration Begins For League Tryout Camp and Draft January 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Sports

The 26th annual Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft will be held on Monday, April 23rd and Tuesday, April 24th at UC Health Stadium in Florence, Kentucky, home of the Florence Freedom.

Walk-in registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 23rd.

Advance registration is available on their website Frontier League Tryouts.

