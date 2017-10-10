44News | Evansville, IN

Registered Sex Offender Indicted For Sexual Abuse In Ohio County

Registered Sex Offender Indicted For Sexual Abuse In Ohio County

October 10th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A registered sex offender is indicted for sexual abuse in Ohio County. The Kentucky State Police began an investigation into a sexual abuse case involving a 13-year-old female victim.

Authorities arrested 72-year-old Charles Westerfield, of Whitesville, at his home after a five month long investigation.

Westerfield is being held in the Ohio County Jail on a $150,000 dollar bond. He is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse and Persistent Felony Offender II.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.