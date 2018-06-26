How To Register For FEMA Disaster Assistance

People living in Vanderburgh or Spencer Counties have until July 5 to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for disaster assistance.

The assistance is available to help residents recover from property damage or loss stemming from flooding in February and March.

Homeowners, renters and business owners in Spencer and Vanderburgh Counties are urged to register with FEMA, even if they have insurance. Eligibility is determined on a case by case basis.

Residents can register online or by phone, 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free line is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time or 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central time, seven days a week.

Visit the U.S. Small Business Administration’s page for more information on SBA loans and to submit a disaster loan application.

