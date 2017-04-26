Home Indiana Regional Cities Project in Oakland City to Break Ground April 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The money is in the bank and construction is set to begin this summer in Oakland City. Oakland City University received $15 million from the Regional Cities Project to build an Alumni Center and retail space on Williams Street. The retail space will also have housing for up to 300 students. The project is getting underway soon, and should wrap up by the fall of 2018.

Southwestern Indiana received a total of $42 million from the Regional Cities Project. The remainder of that money will be going to projects in Vanderburgh, Posey and Warrick Counties.

