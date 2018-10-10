Home Indiana Regional Cities Initiative Making Impact on Indiana October 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Regional Cities Initiative is making a huge impact in the Hoosier state.

A study from Ball State University says Regional Cities has helped the state compete for talented workers and sparked community pride among residents and visitors.

“Regional Cities funding is designed to help attract and retain talent, but it’s also changing how current residents view their communities,” said Beth Neu, director of public policy and engagement at the Indiana Communities Institute. “Taken together with previous research, it’s clear that collaborating as regions has a long-term future in Indiana.”

In November 2016, three Indiana regions were awarded millions in state funding under the initiative.

Indiana’s Great Southwest Plan took home one of the awards, receiving $42 million from the state.

The Great Southwest Plan is comprised of several projects in southern Indiana counties.

