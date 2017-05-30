Home Indiana Evansville Refresh Evansville Plans to Replace 600 Miles of Water Lines May 30th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

As the city of Evansville sees more and more water main breaks, it’s likely due to it’s aging infrastructure. A long term strategy to replace Evansville’s aging water mains kicked off with a series of public meetings.

It’s a $10 million project with work planned to begin this summer.

Refresh Evansville will take decades to complete but it will help prevent water main breaks.

Evansville has about 600 miles of pipes that are between 80 and 90-years-old. The typical life span of these pipes is 100-years-old.

Improving these pipes now is a proactive step before more problems arise. These improvements will ensure Evansville residents continue to have safe, clean drinking water.

“I’m really excited to kick this program off,” said Michael Labitzke, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility. “Evansville has never been this aggressive or proactive to replace waterlines.”

For more information with this project visit RefreshEvansville.com or call EWSU at (812)436-7846

