Reformed White Supremacist Speaks at Evansville Victory Theatre

January 22nd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

A reformed white supremacist brought his message of change to the Victory Theatre in Evansville. Christian Picciolini is a reformed white supremacist skinhead. He talked about his life and transformation.

Since his reformation, he has gone to become a tv producer, public speaker, author, and peace advocate.

In 2009, co-founded Life After Hate, a non-profit dedicated to helping others counter racism and violent extremism.

He won an Emmy Award in 2016, for his role in directing and producing an anti-hate ad campaign aimed at helping youth disengage from white supremacist groups

