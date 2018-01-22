Home Indiana Evansville Reformed White Supremacist Speaks at Evansville Victory Theatre January 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A reformed white supremacist brought his message of change to the Victory Theatre in Evansville. Christian Picciolini is a reformed white supremacist skinhead. He talked about his life and transformation.

Since his reformation, he has gone to become a tv producer, public speaker, author, and peace advocate.

In 2009, co-founded Life After Hate, a non-profit dedicated to helping others counter racism and violent extremism.

He won an Emmy Award in 2016, for his role in directing and producing an anti-hate ad campaign aimed at helping youth disengage from white supremacist groups



