Refinancing Student Loan Debt

Joe Wood from INvested Indiana joins 44News This Morning to talk about helping Indiana college students and families lower the burden of student debt.

Americans have more than $1.4 trillion in student loan debt with the average graduate carrying more than $29,000 in student loans by the time they leave school. That debt can make it difficult to plan for other financial goals, including buying a car, and saving for retirement.

Authorized in 1980 by the Indiana General Assembly, INvestEd is an Indiana nonprofit that’s been helping Hoosier families access and fund education for over 35 years through financial literacy and education lending.

One of the best ways to ease the stress of paying off student loans is refinancing. Refinancing loans could decrease your interest rate, lower your monthly payments, or extend the life of their loan to pay off the debt.

For example, one study found that Indiana residents who refinance save an average of $1,336 over the life of their loan.

To get more information go to INvested Indiana.

