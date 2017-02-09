Redbanks Nursing Center Upgrades Alzheimers Unit

Redbanks Nursing Center in Henderson is celebrating a major upgrade to their facility. Officials cut the ribbon today for a newly remodeled Alzheimer’s unit.

It was under construction for 10 months, and features 40 beds. The project should make it easier to treat patients.

Shari Newton, “In the past, we used hand-in-hand training that came out in 2012 from CMS. Now, we are enhancing that with the CARES program training from Alzheimer Association. So, we can put out a true quality dementia care product for our community.”

In addition to the renovation, staff have gotten additional training on how to treat Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients.

