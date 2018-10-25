Home Kentucky Red, White and Blue Picnic Gives Time To Daviess County Office Seekers October 25th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

Since 1958 there has been, in some form, a picnic for political office seekers in Daviess County. Back in the 20th century it was held outside an old fish shop in Sorgho. After the event’s namesake, Thomas “Red” Saltsman, passed away in 2005, the event moved to the People’s Lawn in front of the Daviess County Courthouse.

There is still plenty of political fireworks in the old event. Dozens of candidates from county clerk all the way up to the U.S. House of Representatives get a chance to endear themselves to voters.

With 12 candidates running for Owensboro City Commission the event has a chance to drag on. It’s easy to see the crowd becoming engaged when prolific speakers took to the dais.

There was also some Hollywood star power out in Western Kentucky Thursday night. Joe Spano of Hill Street Blues and NCIS fame dropped by to support a long time friend Hank Linderman. Linderman is running for the 2nd District U.S. House of Representatives seat and Joe has been along for the ride. The two of them met 20 years ago through a mutual friend, one of the members of The Eagles, and now Joe is tagging along to show the country what’s going on in Western Kentucky.

