Red Skelton’s California Ranch For Sale

A 600-acre ranch once owned by a Tri-State legend is up for sale. Red Skelton’s former home near Riverside, California is on the market. The asking price for palatial space is just under six million dollars.

The home includes 10,000-square-feet of living space with a vaulted ceiling. There are eight bedrooms in the home and a 10-car garage.

There’s still a touch of country, the grounds include a warehouse, hay barns, and indoor and outdoor riding arena.

The legendary comic was born in Vincennes.

He died in 1997 at 84.

His horse ranch is for sale, priced at $5.995 million.

To find more information about this go to Red Skelton’s Horse Ranch

