Red Lobster: Preparing Lobster at Home

March 26th, 2018 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Red Lobster is wrapping up its Lobsterfest, and General Manager Kevin Warren shares some tips on preparing the perfect lobster at home. Warren says lobster can make any meal a special occasion.

And when it comes to preparing your lobster meal, selecting your cooking technique is important. There are more ways to cook lobster than people may think including grilling, steaming, roasting and more.

Warren says while you can’t go wrong with any of these preparations, you can choose your favorite based on your flavor and texture preferences.

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

