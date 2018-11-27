Home Indiana Evansville The Red Kettle Campaign Aims to Help Families in Need November 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Salvation Army is one of the many organization collecting donations all season long. The Red Kettle Campaign is a staple of the holiday season.

Donations are collected at stores around the Tri-State as bell ringers watch over the red kettles. The money raised goes toward families in need in the community.

Salvation Army leaders say a big part of their success is their volunteers’ warm smiles.

Mark Turner says, “We might do $15 if you just hang a bucket out there but if you have someone ring it might be $3, $4, $500. So it really makes a difference, seeing a smile as someone rings the bell and a ‘God bless you’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ is so vital.”

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $470,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign. Donations to the Salvation Army can be made by clicking here, or by hand at their headquarters, located at 1040 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN 47710.

44News was live at the west side Walmart ringing the bell and to let you know how you can help your community this holiday season.

Click here if you are interested in signing up to ring the bells by the red kettles.

Comments

comments