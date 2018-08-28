Home Indiana Evansville Red Hot Chilli Pipers Cancel Planned Evansville Concert August 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Due to President Trump’s upcoming stop in Evansville, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers have called off their concert at Victory Theatre.

The concert was set for August 30th, which coincides with the President’s visit on the same day.

As of right now, there is no set date or time for another concert.

Individuals who have purchased tickets for the event can get refunds at their original point of purchase.

Below is a statement from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ event Facebook page:

Due to the proximity of the Victory Theatre to the Ford Center where President Trump is holding his campaign rally, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers concert scheduled for August 30th has been cancelled. Refunds will be processed at the original point of sale.

