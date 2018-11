Home Kentucky Red Devils Seek Revenge Over Bowling Green November 7th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports

Owensboro faces a familiar opponent Friday night in the second round of the state tournament.

Since losing to Bowling Green in Week 4, the Red Devils have yet to lose a game this season. These teams will face each other again Friday at 7 p.m. at OHS. Catch highlights on 44News at 9 and 10 p.m.



