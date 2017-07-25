Home Illinois Red Cross Urges Eligible Donors to Donate Blood and Platelets July 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

The American Red Cross is urging anyone that can donate blood and platelets to do so. Although thousands of people from across the country responded to the emergency request for blood in early July, a critical blood shortage remains.

Eligible donors who give now will ensure blood is available throughout the rest of the summer to meet patient’s needs.

All donors are needed to help restock the blood supply. Anyone who donates between July 31st and August 31st will receive an email with a $5 Amazon.com gift card.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit American Red Cross, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Blood and platelet donations are needed for several reasons, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease all need blood.

Upcoming blood donations opportunities (July 25th – August 15th) include:

First Mennonite Church, 8002 E 550 N. Montgomery, IN

8/11/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Odon United Methodist Church, 602 E. Elnora St. Odon, IN

8/16/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Antioch Christian Church / New Building, 3007 E US Highway 50 Washington, IN

8/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Williams Bros. Health Care Pharmacy, 10 Williams Bros. Drive Washington, IN

8/18/2017: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Harvest Community Fellowship, 200 W. Main St. Washington, IN

8/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5564 Saint Raphael St. Dubois, IN

7/30/2017: 8 a.m. – Noon

Ferdinand Community Center, 1710 Community Drive Ferdinand, IN

7/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

American Legion Hall, 425 S. Main St. Ferdinand, IN

8/14/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542

7/25/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Indiana State Police – Jasper, 2209 Newton St. Jasper, IN 47546

7/25/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Church of Jesus Christ of LDS – Jasper, 1665 Saint Charles St. Jasper, IN

8/2/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Jasper Strassenfest, 1 Courthouse Square Jasper, IN

8/5/2017: Noon – 5 p.m.

Jasper Library, 1116 Main St. Jasper, IN

8/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holy Family Catholic Church, 950 E. Church Ave. Jasper, IN

8/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Schnellville Community Club, 7855 E. Market St. Schnellville, IN

8/3/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 211 North Vine St. Haubstadt, IN

8/8/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oakland City Lions Club, 1210 W. Morton Oakland City, IN 47660

8/4/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Owensville United Methodist Church, 103 South 3rd St.Owensville, IN

8/9/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Paul Catholic Church, 824 Jefferson St. Tell City, IN

7/28/2017: 1 p.m. -5 p.m.

German American Bank Tell City, 645 Main St. Tell City, IN

8/16/2017: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Matthews Catholic Church, 421 Mulberry St. Mount Vernon, IN

8/6/2017: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Dale United Methodist Church, 1 W. Elm St. Dale, IN

7/31/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Spencer County Health Department, 200 Main St. Rockport, IN

7/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Stockwell Blood Donation Center, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN

7/25/2017: Noon – 6 p.m.

7/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8/1/2017: Noon – 6 p.m.

8/4/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8/8/2017: Noon – 6 p.m.

Home Instead Senior Care, 223 NW 2nd St., #310 Evansville, IN

8/1/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parkview Care Center, 2819 North St. Joseph Ave. Evansville, IN

8/1/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

21 SE Third Street Building, 21 S.E. 3rd Evansville, IN

8/10/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5301 Daylight Drive Evansville, IN

8/13/2017: 8 a.m. – Noon

Bell Road Library, 4111 Lakeshore Drive, Newburgh, IN

8/1/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Newburgh United Methodist Church, 4178 Highway 261 Newburgh, IN

8/9/2017: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Corydon Missionary Baptist Church, 550 Main St. Corydon, KY

8/2/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Presbyterian Church, 100 South Main St. Henderson, KY 42420

8/7/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2601 US Hwy. 60 East Henderson, KY

8/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, 115 W. Main St. Taylorsville, KY

7/25/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 12100 State Route 132 E. Sebree, KY

7/27/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit American Red Cross.

Comments

comments