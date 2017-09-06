Home Indiana Evansville Red Cross Urges for Money and Volunteers in Preparation for Irma September 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Red Cross in Evansville is already kicking into high gear in anticipation of Hurricane Irma hitting Florida. They’ve already been active in helping out Harvey victims, deploying disaster workers to Texas and Louisiana.

Most resources have already gone toward Texas, but those remaining are now redirecting to Florida. The Red Cross is helping set up emergency shelters throughout Florida.

They’re also raising money, which they say is a far better way to contribute to emergency relief efforts than donating goods.

“The best thing is dollars, and a lot people don’t understand that. But it does take money to sort, time to sort the items, to store the items, to ship the items. So the best and fastest way is to donate dollars,” says Executive Director of Southern Indiana Red Cross Theo Boots.

The Red Cross would also like for more people to volunteer to help the relief effort in Florida. They say they can train new volunteers in Evansville, and it takes about a week to be fully ready for deployment.



