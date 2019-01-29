Red Cross Reissues Emergency Call for Blood Donations

The American Red Cross is now issuing an emergency call for donors after severe winter weather, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown reduced blood donations.

Right now, donations are being distributed faster than they are coming in, and there is less than a three-day supply of most blood types on hand. Typically they strive to maintain a five day supply to meet the needs of patients.

Due to the government shutdown, nearly 30 blood drives hosted by federal offices were canceled nationwide leaving more than 900 donations uncollected.

Anyone who is eligible, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, is urged to donate.

Appointments can be scheduled using the free blood donor app or by calling the local office directly.

