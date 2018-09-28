Home Indiana Red Cross Raises $30,528 For Hurricane Florence Relief September 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The American Red Cross of Southern Indiana continues raising money to help those affected by Hurricane Florence. Friday, officials announced the Tri-State area has raised more than $30,000.

Two weeks after landfall there are about 2,000 people were staying in Red Cross and community shelters. And with more than 8,000 homes damaged or destroyed by the hurricane and flooding clean up efforts are taking time.

More than 3,500 Red Cross disaster workers and volunteers are still on the east coast sheltering, feeding, and supporting anyone in need.

The organization has distributed more than 110,700 items like diapers and comfort kits that contain hygiene items like deodorant and toothbrushes.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. If you’d like to join their efforts, click here.

