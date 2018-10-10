Home Indiana Red Cross Preparing for Hurricane Michael Relief October 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The American Red Cross is preparing for its second large-scale hurricane relief effort in less than a month as Hurricane Michael comes ashore along the Gulf Coast.

So far, one person from Indiana has been deployed to help with the hurricane, however more are expected to be sent in days to come

Volunteers are responding to provide safe shelter across three states even as we continue to provide support to victims of Hurricane Florence.

Officials are calling Hurricane Michael the worst storm that’s threatened the Florida Panhandle in a century.

There are more than 500 trained disaster workers on their way to the region to join the Red Cross volunteers already in place in the three states.

