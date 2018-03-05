Red Cross Opens Distribution Centers To Help With Disaster Relief

After several days of heavy rain, and serious flooding, people across Kentucky are now dealing with cleanup. Even as some roads are opening back up, parts of U.S. 60 are still closed due to high waters.

The American Red Cross is now stepping in to help with the huge task of cleaning up. There are two Red Cross distribution centers set up in Henderson.

With parts of U.S. 60 reopened, high flood waters are still a concern for residents in some areas. People now need help cleaning up their yards from debris left behind.

The Red Cross is helping with the big task by setting up distribution centers and offering clean up kits and comfort kits.

People can also pick up shovels, rakes, water, and other health resources throughout the week.

Stan Scott said, “People that are struggling with issues that they have had there, they have got groups going out with that. They also have case workers that are going out visiting people that had major issues with flooding in their houses.”

The American Red Cross has one shelter open 24 hours at the Community Baptist Church in Henderson. The shelter will remain open until Friday, or longer, if needed.

One of the Red Cross distribution centers will be east of the Spottsville Bridge at Highway 60 East and Highway 811 at Beals. The other distribution location will be at the Reed VFD Station on Highway 60 East in Reed.

These locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



