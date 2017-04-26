44News | Evansville, IN

The Red Cross Offers Free Home Smoke Alarm Checks

April 26th, 2017 Evansville

The Red Cross hosted Evansville’s Traveling City Hall which focuses on fire prevention and safety. This was part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. The Home Fire Campaign aims to reduce death and injury from home fires by 20% by the year 2020.

Currently, the Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters. More than 90% of these disasters are home fires. The Red Cross offers to visit homes and check smoke alarms for free to help prevent these disasters.

