Red Cross Offer Blood Donation Opportunities Around the Tri-State

The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood this summer for patients in need. According to the Red Cross, only about 3% of the U.S. population gives blood, which means the Red Cross relies on repeat donors to maintain a sufficient amount of blood.

Throughout the month of June, the American Red Cross will offer several blood donation opportunities around the tri-state, including Evansville, Henderson, Princeton, and Jasper.

If you want to donate blood, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule an appointment by visiting Red Cross Blood, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Some upcoming blood donation opportunities around the tri-state include:

Daviess Community Hospital, 1314 East Walnut Washington, IN – 6/23/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

American Legion Hall, 425 S. Main St. Ferdinand, IN – 6/19/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton St. Jasper, IN – 6/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Jasper Library, 1116 Main St. Jasper, IN – 6/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Northwood Retirement Community, 2515 Newton St. Jasper, IN – 6/30/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

VFW Post 673, 1907 Newton St. Jasper, IN – 7/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

C.K. of A Hall, 1159 W. 1100 S. Saint Henry, IN – 6/18/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oakland City Fire Station, 314 North Main St. Oakland City, IN – 6/29/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN – 6/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Gibson General Hospital, 1808 Sherman Drive Princeton, IN 47670 – 7/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mary Help of Christians Church, 6827 E. County Rd. 1930 N. Mariah Hill, IN 47556 – 7/9/2017: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WOW! 6600 Hank Ave. Evansville, IN 47715 – 6/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Christ the King Catholic Church, 3010 East Chandler Ave. Evansville, IN – 6/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

University of Southern Indiana University Center, 8600 University Blvd. Evansville, IN – 6/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walmart, 335 S. Red Bank Road Evansville, IN – 7/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holy Name Church, 511 Second St. Henderson, KY 42420 6/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stockwell Blood Donation Center, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN:

6/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

6/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

6/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

6/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

7/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

7/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

