Red Cross Looking For Volunteers To Help Install Smoke Detectors

The Red Cross of Southwestern Indiana plans to make Evansville safer this weekend, and it is asking for volunteers to help.

The Red Cross will canvass various sections of Vanderburgh County and will install free smoke alarms in certain homes. However, the agency needs some help to pull this off. Anyone who wants to volunteer with the program is asked to either call the Red Cross at 812-471-7200 or stop by for training at th eGreen house, 1212 S. Garvin Street saturday moring from 9:00 – 10:00. The canvassing and installation program will last until 1:00.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

