Red Cross Hosts Fundraiser to Help Victims of Hurricane Florence

The American Red Cross in Evansville hosted the Tri-State Cares Media-Thon to raise money to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.

“Massive hurricanes like this take on more than one organization can do and really communities need to come together to help other communities, people need to come together to help others,” says Red Cross Director Theo Boots. “We don’t think that that water is going to recede any time soon and they’re gonna be dealing with this for days and then it’s going to be months. We are still helping with the disaster from Hurricane Harvey from last year.”

Red Cross board member Bill Gillenwater says anything can help. He has witnessed the need for donations by volunteering for previous hurricane reliefs.

“I’ve seen what hurricanes can do. Fill your house to the attic full of mud and water and think about the effects,” says Gillenwater. “All of the things that you have that you cherish, all your food, all your appliances, everything that you have in your home is ruined and you have to replace it.”

Red Cross volunteer Ray Sullivan has assisted with six flood relief efforts and he says the victims need as much help as they can get.

“It is a disaster zone,” says Sullivan. “At some point in time, probably all of us are going to need some kind of help, somewhere, sometime.”

Due to the amount of coverage, the organization reached a preliminary total of $25,858. According to Boots, the organization recruited new volunteers and blood donors.

She says over $700 was donated by Greenriver Kiwanis to maintain landscaping at the office.

They are thankful for all the support.

