Red Cross Helping Victims of Evansville House Fire October 26th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

The Red Cross is helping victims of an Evansville house fire as officials investigate how it all started.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Delmar Avenue around 10PM Wednesday.

They report the fire was in the back of the home.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

And no injuries were reported.

The Evansville Fire Department says there was a partial collapse to the building as they worked to put out the flames.

