Red Cross Brings More Blood Drives to the Tri-State
Red Cross Month began Wednesday, starting off ten days of blood donations for the Tri-State.
Blood donations are taking place from March 3rd to the 13th.
The American Red Cross needs all blood types to be donated, especially Type O.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
St. Celestine Catholic Church, 6864 E State Road 164 Celestine, IN 47521
3/5/2017: 7 a.m. – noon
Norris & Love / Health Pointe, 1900 Saint Charles St. Jasper, IN 47546
3/1/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Gibson General Hospital, 1808 Sherman Drive Princeton, IN 47670
3/3/2017: noon – 4 p.m.
Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670
3/6/2017: 2 – 6 p.m.
Stockwell Blood Donation Center, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
3/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
3/7/2017: noon – 6 p.m.
3/8/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
3/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
3/13/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Christian Fellowship Church, 4100 Millersburg Road Evansville, IN 47725
3/5/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5301 Daylight Drive Evansville, IN 47725
3/12/2017: 8 a.m. – noon
Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 303 N 5th St. Chandler, IN 47610
3/9/2017: 3 – 7 p.m.
Union County Middle School, 4465 US Highway 60 West Morganfield, KY 42437
3/8/2017: 2 – 6 p.m.
Clay Elementary, 210 College St. Clay, KY 42404
3/6/2017: 1 – 5 p.m.