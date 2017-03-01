Home Indiana Red Cross Brings More Blood Drives to the Tri-State March 1st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Red Cross Month began Wednesday, starting off ten days of blood donations for the Tri-State.

Blood donations are taking place from March 3rd to the 13th.

The American Red Cross needs all blood types to be donated, especially Type O.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities: St. Celestine Catholic Church, 6864 E State Road 164 Celestine, IN 47521 3/5/2017: 7 a.m. – noon Norris & Love / Health Pointe, 1900 Saint Charles St. Jasper, IN 47546 3/1/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Gibson General Hospital, 1808 Sherman Drive Princeton, IN 47670 3/3/2017: noon – 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670 3/6/2017: 2 – 6 p.m. Stockwell Blood Donation Center, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714 3/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 3/7/2017: noon – 6 p.m. 3/8/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 3/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 3/13/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Christian Fellowship Church, 4100 Millersburg Road Evansville, IN 47725 3/5/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5301 Daylight Drive Evansville, IN 47725 3/12/2017: 8 a.m. – noon Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 303 N 5th St. Chandler, IN 47610 3/9/2017: 3 – 7 p.m. Union County Middle School, 4465 US Highway 60 West Morganfield, KY 42437 3/8/2017: 2 – 6 p.m. Clay Elementary, 210 College St. Clay, KY 42404 3/6/2017: 1 – 5 p.m.

