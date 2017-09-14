Red Bank Hotel Project Underway

After a number of delays, construction of a proposed hotel on Evansville’s west side is about to get underway. Crews plan to break ground on the new Holiday Inn Express later this year or nearly next year.

The $7 million project hit some utility related issues over the past year, which pushed back the date for breaking ground. The project was approved by the Vanderburgh County Commission last August, after they approved rezoning of the land along Red Bank Road.

The road will sill have to be widened, and have trees planted to hide the hotel property from the neighbors.

County Commissioners are still working with developers to make sure everything progresses smoothly.

