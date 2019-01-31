Recount Set for Saturday in Kentucky House District

Every single vote is about to be recounted after Incumbent Republican DJ Johnson lost by one vote to Democrat Jim Glenn for the House District 13th seat in Kentucky.

Chief Deputy Clerk Richard house says, “This has never happened in Daviess County before.”

The Daviess County Board of Elections will start the recount at 7 Saturday morning and they say they believe they can complete the recount in one day. They spent Thursday getting the Election Warehouse ready by lining up the machines in the order they will be hand counted, and setting the collection boxes where each ballot will be placed.

13,000 votes will be counted twice and the final result will be decided on by the board. They will also decide to review 17 rejected absentee ballots.

The recount will cost around $10,000 and Johnson will pick up the cost.

Comments

comments