Recount Results in KY 13th District House Race Near

One vote making a Kentucky House of Representatives race extremely tight is one step closer to the results of a recount.

Saturday, Daviess County Board of Elections officials opened voting machines and recounted the votes for Jim Glenn and D.J. Johnson by hand.

“Bottom line is I think we owe it to every voter in the 13th district to make sure we got that count right,” says 13th District candidate D.J. Johnson.

Every ballot in the Kentucky House race for the 13th district seat is being recounted. D.J. Johnson narrowly missed the seat to previous office holder Jim Glenn.

“It was a one vote margin, and I requested a recount more so then for anything else just to make sure we have an accurate count,” says Johnson.

Each ballot scanned by machine is checked by hand.

“We are putting them on a table, counting those, separating them into Jim Glenn and D.J. Johnson votes, and then if there were any that were not voted we are putting them in a separate pile and they will be manually recounted by four workers, one of whom is on the election board,” says Daviess County Attorney Claude Porter.

17 absentee ballots were rejected.

“Of those 17, 12 of them are in the 13th legislative district so we’ll review those at the end of the process,” says Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House.

The Legislative Recount Committee approved guidelines for the recount.

“We have an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, and we kind of went through that process of the 16 that are counting today, only five of them live in the 13th legislative district. The rest of them live throughout the county,” says House.

The 13th District, and both candidates are counting the days until the recount result is announced.

“I requested a recount more so for anything else just to make sure that we have an accurate count. Of course I would be happy if the results were in my favor,” says Johnson.

“It starts on election day, and it ends when we know we got the exact count.”

A final report will be submitted to the House of Representatives committee Monday. The House goes back into session Tuesday.

