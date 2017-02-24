Record Warmth & Severe Potential

Next update will be out at 1:30 p.m.

It will be a windy, record warm day with highs 73-77 with gusty south to southwest winds to +30 mph at times.

Any severe threat in the Tri-State is still in that 3p-9p time frame today. A couple of broken lines/bands should form in Illinois & gradually intensify. The storms should be a peak intensity & coverage east & northeast of the Tri-State. So, it looks like isolated (Marginal) severe risk along & west of U.S. 41 & scattered severe potential (Slight) east of U.S. 41. Main threat would be wind. Isolated tornado, small hail possible.

After this, skies will clear tonight & temps will tank to 31-36. Low clouds will arrive late with a few flurries & sprinkles possible Saturday morning before the low overcast gradually breaks up & erodes in the mid to late afternoon.

With gusty northwest winds, highs will only run 37-45.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



