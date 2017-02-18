Record Warmth & Severe Potential, Then 25-30 Degrees Colder

Lingering showers will exit tonight, followed by patchy dense fog & lows in the 40s. Temps 68-76 will dominate Sunday-Thursday with windy conditions eventually developing. Overnight lows will run largely in the 50s to 60s. It looks dry.

Severe weather is looking possible for Friday as strong cold front with good shear & decent surface instability may set up over our region (Lower Ohio Valley to Mid-South).

After that, we may see highs only at 44-50 next Saturday with lows in the 20s & 30s. Colder weather may continue to very early March with highs in the 40s & lows in the 20s. Normal high/low for that period is 52/30.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



