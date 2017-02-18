Record Warmth & Severe Potential, Then 25-30 Degrees Colder
Lingering showers will exit tonight, followed by patchy dense fog & lows in the 40s. Temps 68-76 will dominate Sunday-Thursday with windy conditions eventually developing. Overnight lows will run largely in the 50s to 60s. It looks dry.
Severe weather is looking possible for Friday as strong cold front with good shear & decent surface instability may set up over our region (Lower Ohio Valley to Mid-South).
After that, we may see highs only at 44-50 next Saturday with lows in the 20s & 30s. Colder weather may continue to very early March with highs in the 40s & lows in the 20s. Normal high/low for that period is 52/30.