Forecast High Vs. Record Highs February 20-26 Since 1850

High temperature at Evansville Regional Airport as of 3:17 p.m. is 74. We may go higher & tie or slightly exceed the record high of 75 set just last year.

This is a look at record highs vs. forecast highs for this week.

For example, forecasting 72 for a high Wednesday, February 22, which would tie the Evansville metro 1850-2016 record high of 72 set in 1922. The forecast high of 74 Friday would beat the February 24 record of 72 set in 2000.

Evansville metro 1850-present

Top 8 warmest high temperatures for February 20:

75 2016

73 1997

72 2011 (it was 72 at 2 p.m. on February 19, 1859 with a morning low of only 57……was 64 at 9 p.m.)

69 1891, 2014

68 1930

67 1897, 1994

66 1890, 1925

64 1871, 1906, 1953

On a side note:

Coldest February 20 high: 13 1870

Coldest low: -7 2015

Wettest: 4.30″ 1882 (high temp 62, low 49)

Snowiest: 0.6″ 1963

Greatest Snow Depth: 6″ 1870

