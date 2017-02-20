Forecast High Vs. Record Highs February 20-26 Since 1850
High temperature at Evansville Regional Airport as of 3:17 p.m. is 74. We may go higher & tie or slightly exceed the record high of 75 set just last year.
This is a look at record highs vs. forecast highs for this week.
For example, forecasting 72 for a high Wednesday, February 22, which would tie the Evansville metro 1850-2016 record high of 72 set in 1922. The forecast high of 74 Friday would beat the February 24 record of 72 set in 2000.
Evansville metro 1850-present
Top 8 warmest high temperatures for February 20:
75 2016
73 1997
72 2011 (it was 72 at 2 p.m. on February 19, 1859 with a morning low of only 57……was 64 at 9 p.m.)
69 1891, 2014
68 1930
67 1897, 1994
66 1890, 1925
64 1871, 1906, 1953
On a side note:
Coldest February 20 high: 13 1870
Coldest low: -7 2015
Wettest: 4.30″ 1882 (high temp 62, low 49)
Snowiest: 0.6″ 1963
Greatest Snow Depth: 6″ 1870