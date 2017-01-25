Record-Setting Lack of Freezing Since January 11 at Evansville

The entire Tri-State has not frozen (reached or dropped below 32 degrees) since January 9!

At the official Evansville observation site, the Evansville Regional Airport, the temperature has not dropped at or below 32 degree since January 9.

Looking back at Evansville metro weather history back to 1850, this consecutive 14-day stretch without 32 or less is a record for the January 1-25 period. The last time we had so many days in this period even close to 14 was 1932 when we had 13 consecutive days. 1880 also had 13 consecutive days.

A total of 17 days of the last 25 have not dropped at or below freezing. Only 1880 & 1932 had more with 19.

So even with the early month Arctic Blast with some snow & the coldest weather of the winter so far, the past two weeks have been in a “False Spring” mode. At the airport, we have seen 60s seven times this month. Several areas have seen 70s. Silver & Red maples are budding in the area, the daffodils & crocuses are up & snow drops are beginning to bloom. Lawns are greening.

Rainfall has also been heavy with some areas seeing 3 times their normal rainfall for the January 13-25 period.

Interestingly, New Harmony data shows this occurring in January 1826 when 12 of 25 days were above freezing. Such was the case also in 1828. 1825-26, 1826-27 & 1827-28 were unusually warm. 1828-29 winter was also mild. It was so mild during this time that the first European settlers began cotton farming over the region to west-central Indiana. A cotton gin was built southwest of Bloomington in Greene County, Indiana. Cotton farming also developed in Posey County. Much colder winters & shorter growing seasons returned in the 1830s, leading to the collapse of the cotton industry.

A similar thing occurred in Florida in the 1880s & 1890s. Widespread citrus cultivation developed & occurred during mild years in the 1870s, 1880s with only a couple of severe, damaging freezes before multiple, major freezes in 1894, 1895 & 1899 shifted the industry to central & southern Florida.

There is also a mention of a very mild weather & a lack of freezing (with no ice on any bodies of water at any point) in January 1845 at Owensboro.

