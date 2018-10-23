Record Mega (B)illions Lottery Jackpot Winning Numbers

The Mega Millions lottery mania may soon be over. Tuesday night’s drawing is likely the closest watched in the game’s history, as a record breaking $1.6 billion is up for grabs.

Earlier tonight, crowds of people headed to gas stations across the country and here at home in hopes of winning big. Mega Millions tickets were flying off the shelves after no one matched all six numbers during last Friday’s drawing. In fact, no one has matched all numbers since July 24th, 2018.

The $1.6 billion jackpot offers a $913 million cash option. If no one wins, the jackpot will likely grow to more than $2 billion.

The winning numbers for Oct. 23rd are: 28, 70, 50, 62, 65 and 5.

