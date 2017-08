We tanked Friday night-Saturday morning to 54 at Evansville Regional Airport, tying the record low of 54 set in 1852.

Sunday with the steady rainfall north of the warm front, the high temperature reached just 70. This blew away the old record of 75 set in 1875 & 2015.

Overall, the cooler than normal & wetter than normal weather will continue into mid August before warmer than normal & drier than normal weather returns.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



