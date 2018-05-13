Record Heat In An Impressive Stretch of Summery Weather In May

We have seen three consecutive days at 87-92 for highs over the Tri-State. At Evansville, we have not set any records in the old 1850-2018 data set, but we have been close. However, it will only get hotter Sunday into early week. Record heat is likely Sunday-Tuesday.

So far, May 1-12 is the warmest since 2015 for the Tri-State overall. 2007, 2012 were similarly very warm in the first 12 days of May. 2000 & 2001 were also similarly very warm. Oddly, 1978-1999 saw no May 1-12 periods nearly as unseasonably warm……..except 1993. However, looking back to 1950, 1952, 1959, 1965, 1962 & 1977 saw such warmth.

Evansville

May 9

Actual Official High: 85

Record: 90 1963

May 10

Actual Official High: 88

Record: 93 1896

May 11

Actual Official High: 88

Record: 89 1851

May 12

Actual Official High: 88

Record: 90 1874

May 13

Forecast High: 91

Record: 90 1881

May 14

Forecast High: 93

Record: 90 1871, 1962, 1982

May 15

Forecast High: 92

Record: 91 1860

May 16

Forecast High: 86

Record: 92 1962

