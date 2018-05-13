44News | Evansville, IN

Record Heat In An Impressive Stretch of Summery Weather In May

May 13th, 2018 Weather Blog

We have seen three consecutive days at 87-92 for highs over the Tri-State.  At Evansville, we have not set any records in the old 1850-2018 data set, but we have been close.  However, it will only get hotter Sunday into early week.  Record heat is likely Sunday-Tuesday.

So far, May 1-12 is the warmest since 2015 for the Tri-State overall.  2007, 2012 were similarly very warm in the first 12 days of May.  2000 & 2001 were also similarly very warm.  Oddly, 1978-1999 saw no May 1-12 periods nearly as unseasonably warm……..except 1993.  However, looking back to 1950, 1952, 1959, 1965, 1962 & 1977 saw such warmth.

Evansville

May 9

Actual Official High:  85

Record:  90  1963

May 10

Actual Official High:  88

Record:  93  1896

May 11

Actual Official High:  88

Record:  89  1851

May 12

Actual Official High:  88

Record:  90  1874

May 13

Forecast High:  91

Record:  90  1881

May 14

Forecast High:  93

Record:  90  1871, 1962, 1982

May 15

Forecast High:  92

Record:  91  1860

May 16

Forecast High:  86

Record:  92  1962

Chad Evans

44News Chief Meteorologist

