Record Heat In An Impressive Stretch of Summery Weather In May
We have seen three consecutive days at 87-92 for highs over the Tri-State. At Evansville, we have not set any records in the old 1850-2018 data set, but we have been close. However, it will only get hotter Sunday into early week. Record heat is likely Sunday-Tuesday.
So far, May 1-12 is the warmest since 2015 for the Tri-State overall. 2007, 2012 were similarly very warm in the first 12 days of May. 2000 & 2001 were also similarly very warm. Oddly, 1978-1999 saw no May 1-12 periods nearly as unseasonably warm……..except 1993. However, looking back to 1950, 1952, 1959, 1965, 1962 & 1977 saw such warmth.
Evansville
May 9
Actual Official High: 85
Record: 90 1963
May 10
Actual Official High: 88
Record: 93 1896
May 11
Actual Official High: 88
Record: 89 1851
May 12
Actual Official High: 88
Record: 90 1874
May 13
Forecast High: 91
Record: 90 1881
May 14
Forecast High: 93
Record: 90 1871, 1962, 1982
May 15
Forecast High: 92
Record: 91 1860
May 16
Forecast High: 86
Record: 92 1962