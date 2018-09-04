Home Indiana Record Freshman Enrollment Reported at Indiana University September 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana University has reported a record freshman enrollment of nearly 16,000 new students.

Along with the amount of incoming students, IU reports that more than 20,000 degree-seeking minority students attend the university, setting a new record.

The total of 20,856 degree-seeking minority students includes record numbers of Hispanic/Latino and Asian-American students and the third-highest number of African-American students. This represents nearly a doubling of the number of minority students at IU since 2007.

“Indiana University continues to be an extremely attractive choice, especially for Hoosier students, and demand remains strong across all of our campuses as indicated in our record number of freshman students,” IU President Michael A. McRobbie said. “These figures are also testament to efforts all across the university to ensure that an IU education continues to be affordable, accessible, relevant and very well positioned to prepare students for a lifetime of success.”

Total official enrollment was 91,515 degree-seeking students on seven campuses, which is a small decline of 0.7 percent from fall 2017.

“We remain concerned, though, at the continuing decline in the number of international students at IU as other countries are increasingly seen as more attractive alternatives,” McRobbie added. “We will continue to do all we can to sustain and build IU’s international engagement through the diversity of its student body.”

The undergraduate student body continues to comprise about 75% of in-state students.

