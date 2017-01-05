Reconstructing January 1855-56…….& a Look at the Overall Winter & 1856-57 Winter

Winters of 1855-56 & 1856-57 were brutal & in many ways similar to the 1976-77, 1977-78 & 1978-79 winters. 1976-77 was the closest match.

1855-56 winter was very cold, but also largely dry with bitter, dry winds. 1856 was known for being an extremely dry year, in fact the driest in the 1850-2016 dataset with only 22.76″.

The 1856-57 winter was similar with brutal cold in January 1857, but a lack of heavy snowfall. 1857 holds the distinction of being the coldest spring on record after a very warm February. March-May was unusually cold with trees not reaching full leaf until early June in central Indiana!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments