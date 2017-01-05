Reconstructing January 1855-56…….& a Look at the Overall Winter & 1856-57 Winter
Winters of 1855-56 & 1856-57 were brutal & in many ways similar to the 1976-77, 1977-78 & 1978-79 winters. 1976-77 was the closest match.
1855-56 winter was very cold, but also largely dry with bitter, dry winds. 1856 was known for being an extremely dry year, in fact the driest in the 1850-2016 dataset with only 22.76″.
The 1856-57 winter was similar with brutal cold in January 1857, but a lack of heavy snowfall. 1857 holds the distinction of being the coldest spring on record after a very warm February. March-May was unusually cold with trees not reaching full leaf until early June in central Indiana!