The sprayground water feature at East Park in Henderson, Kentucky will be operational again on Wednesday, June 13th.

It was not opened as scheduled on Memorial Day due to the feature being vandalized, and a replacement part had to be ordered for the repairs.

While the “bucket” on the water feature is still not functional, the rest of the sprayground is.

It will now continue to operate on its regular schedule from 10:00AM to 8:30PM.

Comments

comments