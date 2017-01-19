Recent Rain Leads to Flooding and Road Closures

With all the rain we’ve seen across the Tri-State lately, some roads are now flooded. Some of those roads are even impassable and have been closed until further notice.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting road closures in Union County and Henderson County.

Union County

KY 667 Closed between 5.7-11.2 mile post due to floodwaters in Ohio River Bottoms

KY 130 has Water Over the Road at the 11 to 12mm- Appropriate signs posted

Henderson County

KY 136 CLOSED from 0.0 to 5mm Due to Floodwaters in Ohio River Bottoms

KY 3522 CLOSED at 0.0 to 1 mm beneath the Twin Bridges at Ellis Park

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments