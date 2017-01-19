Recent Rain Leads to Flooding and Road Closures
With all the rain we’ve seen across the Tri-State lately, some roads are now flooded. Some of those roads are even impassable and have been closed until further notice.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting road closures in Union County and Henderson County.
Union County
KY 667 Closed between 5.7-11.2 mile post due to floodwaters in Ohio River Bottoms
KY 130 has Water Over the Road at the 11 to 12mm- Appropriate signs posted
Henderson County
KY 136 CLOSED from 0.0 to 5mm Due to Floodwaters in Ohio River Bottoms
KY 3522 CLOSED at 0.0 to 1 mm beneath the Twin Bridges at Ellis Park