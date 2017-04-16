Recent Commits Credit Mater Dei For Academic and Athletic Success

Mater Dei student-athletes Kyle Luigs, Kurtis Wilderman and Sophia Rohleder announced their intent to play at the next level, but also took time to credit the school for making them better people.

Luigs, a top-5 finisher in the state wrestling finals, signed his letter of intent to become a Hoosier and wrestle for Indiana University.

He also lauded the teachers of the school for pushing him to do better in the classroom.

Meanwhile, Wilderman announced his intent to play for Indiana State as a preferred walk-on and said the coaches are just as responsible for making him better as the teachers.

As for Sophia Rohleder, she signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Evansville.

