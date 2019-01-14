Home Indiana Recent Arrest Draws Comparisons to Sketch of Delphi Murderer January 14th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Delphi Police Department is looking into a recent arrest after reports say he resembles the sketch of the Delphi suspect.

In February 2019, it will be two years since the murder of Abby Williams and Libby German. Their bodies were found near a walking trail. There has yet to be an arrest made in that case.

On January 8th, police arrested 46-year-old Charles Eldridge in Union City, Indiana for alleged child molestation. Investigators are drawing comparisons between his mugshot and the sketch of the Delphi suspect.

Investigators still are not sure if these two cases are linked but they’re asking people to continue sharing tips via email or phone call.

Anyone with information on the Delphi case can contact the FBI by calling (844) 459-5786 or emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Comments

comments