Recanvass Ordered in Kentucky House Race

Kentucky’s County Boards of Elections have reported their official vote totals for the general election to the Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. The deadline was Friday at noon.

Grimes says the reporting of counties’ official vote totals is the first of several steps to complete the general election at the state level.

Tuesday was the deadline to request a recanvass in any race. At least seven races will be recanvassed including a state representative race in Daviess County.

The State Board of Elections will meet next Tuesday to certify the results of the general election.

Grimes announced her office will be recanvassing the following races:

– State Representative, District 13 (Daviess County)

– State Representative, District 27 (Hardin and Meade Counties)

– State Representative, District 81 (Madison County)

– State Representative, District 88 (Fayette County)

– State Representative, District 91 (Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Madison and Owsley Counties)

– State Representative, District 96 (Carter and Lawrence Counties)

– Commonwealth’s Attorney, 37th Judicial Circuit (Carter, Elliott and Morgan Counties)

