Recall for Fireworks being Sold at Major Retailers in Illinois

There’s a recall out for fireworks being sold at major retailers in Illinois. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the TNT Red, White, and Blue Smoke fireworks (UPC number: 027736036561) can explode unexpectedly after being lit.

So far, three people have been hurt because of this.

These fireworks were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walmart, and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017 for about $5.

If you’ve purchased these fireworks, contact America Promotional Events for a full refund at 1-800-243-1189 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

Consumers can also email the company at info@tntfireworks.com, or go online to TNT Fireworks and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

For more information, visit TNT Fireworks.

