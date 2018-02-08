Realtors Discuss State Of Real Estate

One of the panelists at the 24th annual F.C. Tucker State of Real Estate event proclaimed, “The market is as hot as it’s ever been!”

A group of high ranking F.C. Tucker realtors were joined by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke for a question and answer session on the state of real estate in the Evansville area.

To look forward, one must look back. Realtors said the market had some drastic changes over the past year. It went from a buyer’s market to a heavy seller’s market for both commercial and residential.

Plastics were to blame for the shift on the commercial side. Plastics are booming in the Evansville area: new companies are moving in, Israeli company Polyram, and old enterprises are expanding. President of commercial real estate for F.C. Tucker, Ken Newcomb, says they had about 1.5 million square feet of commercial warehouse space at this time last year. Now, he says they only have about 100,000.

This lack of inventory has led to an increase in prices.

Newcomb says there is an easy fix for it all: just have builders build more buildings.

