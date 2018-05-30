Home Kentucky Owensboro Real Life Active Shooter Training Proves Beneficial To Teachers May 30th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Owensboro

For the last 3 years the Daviess County School System has been training teachers how to respond if an active shooter situation. The training gives teachers baseline knowledge and confidence to apply that knowledge under stress.

There are various drills at schools across the country for fires, earthquakes and tornadoes, teachers at Owensboro North Middle school took part in a different kind of drill Wednesday. They spent an hour listening to a presentation, followed by a real life active shooter simulation.

Daviess County Sheriffs Deputy Allen Youngman, who is coordinator of the active shooter drills said, “It’s getting past that first initial shock of oh my goodness what is that, to say it might be gun fire, and I know what to do and that save lives.”

Every second matters when it comes to saving lives in an active shooter situation. Deputy Youngman has come up with a training plan for teachers. He believes his lockdown program is a model for schools all across the country.

The program has simple steps, lock the classroom door, turn off the lights and get everybody into a blind corner and stay as quiet as possible.

Youngman said, “Those first few seconds particularly if you’re talking about a lock down situation, getting that door closed, lights off getting the kids in the corner where they’re safe you have to do that right now, we say 5 seconds is not an unreasonable expectation for a school to get completely on lockdown.”

Teachers like Mark Kahn believe this intense real life training is indispensible in this day in age. Kahn said, “This is something as educators and students are going to have to deal with whether we like it or not and as more prepared as we can be the better.”

Youngman said, “If you establish a bureaucracy and unfortuantely these are lessons learned looking in the rearview mirror and some of these lessons quite frankly I don’t want to be over dramatic they’re written in blood but we can benefit from those things a teach others so they don’t have to learn the same lessons the hard way.”

Deputy Youngman said many teachers across the district have 100 percent satisfaction in the training. They’ve told him the realistic simulations will hopefully give them the instincts and tools should they be in an unthinkable situation.

