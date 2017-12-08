Are You Ready for Jangle Bell Rock?

Whichever holiday(s) you recognize, we want to offer a platform for not only a celebration with our friends and family but, to bring together the community for a cause bigger than ourselves.

In order to bring the spirit of the season ALIVE, we are asking for your help. We have teamed up with Holly’s House in order to help facilitate donations and assure resources are secured and brought to children that need them most.

We are looking to collect from a list of requested donations that include basic toiletries and snacks, as well as, toys for all ages.

Cash donations can be made online anytime or at Lamasco during the event.

A community-wide effort in the weeks leading up to Jangle Bell Rock, December 22nd will commence with a rockstar lineup of performances by

The Jangle Sheep

Kelo Kaddafi

Rhyme Taylor

Di Lucid

W/ EXCLUSIVE release from magazine

Grinding Daisies

Issue 2.5, “Revival”

Availabile ONLY during Friday night’s show.

We’re going to sing. We’re going to dance. We’re going to eat, drink and be merry. Lets do something special for the holidays this year.

Any contribution is significant. Such a small gesture can make a life-changing impact.

Lets Rock,

R. Taylor and Gretchin Irons



